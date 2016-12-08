50 vehicles in snowy crashes; at least 19 people hurt
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — About 50 vehicles including a Greyhound bus have been involved in chain reaction crashes and pileups in snowy conditions on Ohio roadways.
The Lake County sheriff's office says at least 19 people were injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Painesville.
Bus passenger Greg Carmichael tells Fox 8 News he was heading home to Buffalo, New York. He says about an hour into the ride the weather conditions worsened and a truck hit the bus from behind on Interstate 90, causing a domino effect crash.
He says several people on the bus were seriously injured.
Roads in the area were closed while police investigated.