News / World

Alabama scheduled to execute man for clerk's 1994 killing

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Ronald Bert Smith Jr.. Smith, who is scheduled to be executed Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 for the 1994 slaying of Huntsville store clerk Casey Wilson, is asking the governor to stop his execution because a judge imposed a death sentence over the jury's 7-5 recommendation of life imprisonment. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Ronald Bert Smith Jr.. Smith, who is scheduled to be executed Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 for the 1994 slaying of Huntsville store clerk Casey Wilson, is asking the governor to stop his execution because a judge imposed a death sentence over the jury's 7-5 recommendation of life imprisonment. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)

ATMORE, Ala. — Alabama is preparing to execute an inmate convicted in the 1994 killing of a convenience store clerk.

Forty-five-year-old Ronald Bert Smith, Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A jury recommended life imprisonment by a 7-5 vote, but a judge sentenced Smith to death.

Smith's attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the execution, saying a January ruling raises legal questions about Alabama's allowance of judicial override.

Smith was convicted in the 1994 slaying of Huntsville convenience store clerk Casey Wilson. Lawyers for the state said Smith pistol-whipped Wilson when he wouldn't open the cash register and then shot him through the head.

Smith's lawyers wrote in a clemency petition that Smith was a former Eagle Scout whose life spiraled downward because of alcoholism.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular