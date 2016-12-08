Amnesty calls for release of jailed Egyptian photojournalist
CAIRO — Amnesty International has urged Egyptian authorities to release a photojournalist jailed for more than three years in what the London-based rights group calls a "politically motivated" case.
Amnesty said Thursday that the detention of Mahmoud Abu-Zeid, known as Shawkan, is a breach of international and Egyptian law. He is to appear in court next week to face violence-related charges with 700 others.
Abu-Zeid was arrested in August 2013 while covering the violent dispersal of Islamist protest camps in Cairo that were set up after the military ouster of President Mohammed Morsi earlier that summer. Police killed hundreds of people in the crackdown.
Amnesty deputy director Najia Bounaim says Abu Zeid was tortured while in police custody and had no access to lawyers during his interrogation.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the photojournalist's first name is Mahmoud, not Mohammed.
