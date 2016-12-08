Court upholds death sentence of condemned Ohio killer of 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence of a Cleveland man who killed 11 women and hid the remains in and around his home.

The court's 5-2 ruling Thursday rejected arguments by attorneys for Anthony Sowell (SOH'-wehl) that his original lawyers wasted time challenging evidence against him and should have focused instead on sparing him from a death sentence.

The court also refused to order a new hearing on the admissibility of Sowell's 11-plus-hour videotaped police interrogation.

Prosecutors said Sowell received a fair trial and his conviction and death sentence should stand. They said the evidence against him was overwhelming.

Sowell's victims were recovering or current drug addicts and most died of strangulation.