Deputies visited home of abused special-needs teens in 2011

RICHMOND, Texas — Authorities say sheriff's deputies in 2011 had investigated the death of a 7-year-old child at a Texas home where seven special-needs teenagers were recently found locked away.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office issued a news release Thursday saying deputies had visited the home after the death of Jaden Sinclair. After an investigation, a justice of the peace ruled the child died of natural causes. The statement says the case is not being reopened.

Jaden had cerebral palsy, was blind and couldn't speak.

Authorities say seven malnourished teens were found last month in a single room reeking of human waste.