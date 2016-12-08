France allows Holocaust museums to digitize WWII archives

PARIS — France has signed an accord to allow Holocaust museums in Paris and in Washington, D.C., to digitize the vast French World War II archives — so that the museums can more easily display information on the Vichy regime to the public.

Speaking at the Paris ceremony Thursday, France's Veterans Minister Jean Marc-Todeschini said the "rise of populism in parts of the world" means that educating the younger generation about this period is paramount.

France's Vichy-based government collaborated with the Nazis under Marshal Petain and helped deport Jews to concentration camps.