Judge Reinhold arrested at Dallas airport checkpoint

DALLAS — Actor Judge Reinhold has been arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after a confrontation with security agents at Dallas Love Field.

A Dallas Police Department statement says the 59-year-old actor was arrested Thursday afternoon after Transportation Security Administration employees reported that he refused to submit to a screening at a checkpoint.

Reinhold's attorney, Steve Stodghill, told The Dallas Morning News that Reinhold cleared security but his bag raised an alarm. He was taken aside by airport security for a pat-down and resisted.

Reinhold was taken to the Dallas County jail for booking. Disorderly conduct is punishable by a fine of up to $500.