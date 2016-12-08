Lawyer: FBI agent who shot at Michigan officer felt paranoid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lawyer for an FBI agent arrested in western Michigan for firing his gun at a police officer outside a fitness club says the agent was feeling paranoid and only vaguely recalls what happened.

No one was injured in the shooting early Tuesday at the Planet Fitness in Grand Rapids, and Ruben Hernandez was quickly arrested. Authorities say Hernandez, of Las Vegas, was in Michigan for an investigation. He was arraigned Wednesday on charges including assault.

Attorney Larry Willey says Hernandez has only a "vague, hazy" recollection of what happened and alcohol maybe played a role.

Police responded to 911 calls about a man brandishing a gun inside the fitness club. An officer tried to make contact with the man when he was fired upon.