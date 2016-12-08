Police release video in shooting that paralyzed Iowa man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities have released dashcam video of a traffic stop in which a white Iowa police officer shot and paralyzed an unarmed black motorist.

Cedar Rapids officer Lucas Jones shot Jerime Mitchell on Nov. 1. The video was released Thursday after prosecutors announced Tuesday that a grand jury declined to charge Jones.

The county prosecutor defended the jury's Monday decision, saying Jones fired in self- defence during a scuffle in which Mitchell was trying to drive away.

Mitchell's supporters have criticized the decision because the grand jury never heard testimony from Mitchell, who disputes the officer's version.