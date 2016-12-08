Police release video in shooting that paralyzed Iowa man
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities have released dashcam video of a traffic stop in which a white Iowa police officer shot and paralyzed an unarmed black motorist.
Cedar Rapids officer Lucas Jones shot Jerime Mitchell on Nov. 1. The video was released Thursday after prosecutors announced Tuesday that a grand jury declined to charge Jones.
The county prosecutor defended the jury's Monday decision, saying Jones fired in self-
Mitchell's supporters have criticized the decision because the grand jury never heard testimony from Mitchell, who disputes the officer's version.
In a statement Wednesday, Mitchell said Jones was combative. Mitchell says he got back in his truck to try to get away from an attacking police dog before Jones jumped on him and shot him.