Police release video of new suspect in Detroit officer death

Detroit police have released video footage of a new, unidentified suspect in the fatal shooting of a college police officer.

The grainy images released Thursday show what police describe as the "unknown suspect" riding a bike just before the Nov. 22 shooting of Wayne State University officer Collin Rose. The video release comes a day after prosecutors dropped murder charges against DeAngelo Davis and released him without explanation.

Rose died Nov 23. He was the first Wayne State officer to be killed in the line of duty.