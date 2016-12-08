Report: Tibetan Buddhist monk self-immolates in west China

BEIJING — A U.S.-backed radio station says a Tibetan Buddhist monk has set himself on fire in western China in what appeared to be the latest such radical protest against Beijing's rule.

Radio Free Asia says the unidentified monk set himself alight on a road outside the town of Machu in a traditionally Tibetan area of Gansu province at around 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police who arrived shortly afterward took the monk away and there was no immediate word on his condition.

The incident brings to at least 146 the number of Tibetans who have self-immolated in recent years, 125 of whom have died according to monitoring groups.