Sheriff: Teen killed staffer while trying to leave ranch
A
A
Share via Email
SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager accused of killing a staff member at a youth treatment
The 17-year-old suspect from Arizona was checked in last week to the Turn-About Ranch in Escalante, Garfield County Sheriff James Perkins said.
The teen used a weapon to hit Jimmy Woolsey, 61, multiple times Tuesday, Perkins said. Woolsey died from blunt force trauma to the head, Perkins said, declining to say what kind of weapon was used.
Woolsey was trying to prevent the teenager from leaving, he said.
"It was a vicious, brutal, violent murder," Perkins said. "He was obviously tying to leave the program. Why he thought he had to murder Mr. Woolsey, I can't answer that."
A second worker who blocked the teen from entering a building full of people was also attacked. She was hospitalized in stable condition.
Perkins says his agency has responded a few times over the years to reports of young people leaving he treatment
He says the teen will likely be charged with murder and could be prosecuted as an adult since he is almost 18. His name has not been released because of his age.
The teen was arrested after deputies on their way to the ranch spotted him driving a worker's stolen car into nearby Escalante, about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City.
Woolsey is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old daughter, Perkins said, calling Woolsey a jovial, well-liked man. Program leaders said Woolsey was dedicated to young people in the program and had a positive impact on many students.
Most Popular
-
Man dies after East York shooting at Donlands Ave. and Plains Rd.
-
The long, long bus ride: Dartmouth man takes councillor on his hour-and-a-half commute
-
Halifax police at a Sackville high school after threat made on social media
-
Merry map helps Halifax residents find and share holiday light displays