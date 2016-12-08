Shoplifting suspect stabs officer at South Carolina Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A deputy police chief says a female officer has been stabbed inside a Walmart store in Columbia, South Carolina, while responding to a shoplifting call.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly tells WACH-TV (http://bit.ly/2hmauXs ) the incident took place just before 10 p.m. at the store on Bush River Road. Kelly says the officer pursued the male suspect, who fled.

The police department said in a tweet that the officer was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Police posted a picture of a suspect on Twitter and urged residents to call 911 with information. They were reviewing surveillance footage and were using several helicopters to search for the man.

