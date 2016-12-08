The Latest: Australia offers help with Aceh quake response

MEUREUDU, Indonesia — The Latest on a magnitude-6.5 earthquake that hit Indonesia's Aceh province on Wednesday (all times local):

___

3:50 p.m.

The Australian government, which has a sometimes testy relationship with its northern neighbour Indonesia, says it's ready to help with the response to Wednesday's strong earthquake.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told reporters Thursday the government hopes Indonesia will be able to quickly ascertain the numbers of people affected.

"The search and rescue operations are still underway, but we have offered the technical assistance and the ability to assess damage," she said.

Japan, a major investor in Indonesia, has said it's ready to provide assistance if requested.

___

11:10 a.m.

A spokesman for Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency says the death toll from Wednesday's earthquake has risen to 102, spread across three districts in northern Aceh but concentrated in Pidie Jaya near the epicenter.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said at a press conference Thursday that 136 people are severely injured and more than 600 have light injuries.

The death toll "probably will increase," he says, despite the agency only counting one person as officially missing. "A joint rescue team is still continuing to search for the victims."

___

10:15 a.m.

Hajj Yusri Abdullah, owner of a shop in Meureudu town's crumpled market, says he isn't holding out much hope survivors will be found as backhoes and rescuers, worked on the rubble.

He says nearly two dozen bodies were pulled from the market debris on Wednesday including a group of eight made up of a newlywed couple and family members holding an ornate celebration known as Antar Dara Baro.

Local TV reported that about 40 shop houses in the market collapsed.