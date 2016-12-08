The Latest: US says no foreign delegations at inauguration

NEW YORK — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

3:50 p.m.

The United States has asked other nations to refrain from sending delegations to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The State Department says in a cable to embassies around the world that special delegations shouldn't head to Washington for the ceremony on Jan. 20.

A State Department official says the guidance is in line with long-standing practice for presidential inaugurations.

Foreign ambassadors posted in Washington are invited to the inaugural events.

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the internal cable and spoke on condition of anonymity.

—By Associated Press Writer Bradley Klapper

___

3:25 p.m.

A local union president slammed by Donald Trump on Twitter says he won't stop saying the president-elect is inflating the number of jobs being saved in a deal with Carrier Corp. to stop the closing of an Indianapolis factory.

United Steelworkers Local 1999 President Chuck Jones says he finds Trump's barbs amusing and that won't back off despite harassing phone calls since Trump criticized him on Twitter Wednesday night.

Jones tells The Associated Press he's grateful Trump intervened to stop about 800 jobs from being outsourced to Mexico. But Jones says Trump gave workers false hope by saying 1,100 jobs were being saved. That figure includes positions which the company had always said would remain in Indianapolis.

Trump tweeted that Jones "has done a terrible job representing workers."

___

2:20 p.m.

The international president of the steelworkers union is defending the Indiana union leader who's been trading barbs with Donald Trump over the president-elect's deal to save jobs at a Carrier Corp. factory in the state.

Union President Leo Gerard says Local 1999 leader Chuck Jones was "simply clarifying what happened" in the deal that Trump and Vice-President-elect Mike Pence made with Carrier.

Jones says about 800 jobs were saved — 300 less than the 1,100 jobs Trump claims.

Gerard says at a Capitol Hill news conference that Jones is "a very effective and well-qualified local president" who was merely "standing up for his members."

Trump slammed Jones on Twitter this week, saying he "has done a terrible job representing workers." Jones challenged Trump to back up his claim.

___

1 p.m.

Hillary Clinton's campaign checked out James Stavridis when she was considering a running mate, and now the retired Navy admiral has met with President-elect Donald Trump — who's looking for a secretary of state.

Stavridis was NATO's top commander in Europe from 2009 to 2013 — says he and Trump discussed the military, cybersecurity defence and global affairs.

Here's what Stavridis said as he walked through the lobby at Trump Tower: "When I first heard there was a short list, I thought they were referring to short people. I would definitely be on that list. But in terms of any job, I would say, why don't you talk to the people upstairs?"

Stavridis is dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

Last summer, after Trump said the U.S. might revisit NATO's policy of defending its allies against possible Russian aggression if he became president, Stavridis tweeted: "Trump on NATO: deeply dangerous will dismay our closest Allies but great cheer in Kremlin: I can hear Vladimir Putin chortling from here."

___

12:10 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick fast-food executive Andrew Puzder to lead the Labor Department.

That's according to a Republican official and a person close to Trump's transition.

Puzder heads CKE Restaurants Holdings, the parent company of Carl's Jr., Hardee's and other chains. His selection would bring another wealthy business person and elite donor into Trump's Cabinet.

The Californian was one of Trump's earliest campaign financiers. Puzder was a co-chairman of Trump's California finance team, and he was organizing fundraisers well before most major donors got on board with the Republican presidential nominee.

The Republican official and the person close to the transition weren't authorized to disclose the expected nomination before Trump's official announcement, and they spoke on condition of anonymity.

—By Alan Fram and Julie Pace

___

10:35 a.m.

Another day, another telephone conversation with a foreign leader for President-elect Donald Trump.

This time it's Finland's president, Sauli Niinisto. His office says the two leaders discussed U.S.-Finland relations, Russia and the Arctic Council.

Also noted was the Finland's independence anniversary — a reference to next year's celebrations of the Nordic country's 100th anniversary of independence from Russia.

On Twitter, Niinisto later wrote in English to thank Trump "for a great discussion. Until next time!"