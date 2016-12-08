The Latest: Father of Reno teen shot by police hires lawyer

RENO, Nev. — The latest in the shooting of a 14-year-old student at a Reno high school by a campus police officer (All times local, PST):

5:05 p.m.

The father of a 14-year-old boy who was shot by a school district police officer at his Reno high school has apparently hired a prominent criminal defence attorney to represent his son.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported in Thursday's editions (http://tinyurl.com/zbu9duo ) that the Reno man has hired David Houston. Houston's past clients have included former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan and Joe Francis, founder of the "Girls Gone Wild'" video empire.

Houston did not immediately respond to telephone calls or emails from The Associated Press on Thursday seeking comment. He said in a statement provided to NBC News on Thursday he has many questions as to "what happened and what could have been done to avoid the use of lethal force."

The boy, who AP has not named because he is a juvenile, remained in critical condition on Thursday. Police say he was threatening other students with a knife in a school courtyard on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post that appears to be from the boy's father, the father says his son was bullied at school and was armed to defend himself from the attacks. He said school officials were aware of the bullying and should have taken steps to prevent it.

Reno police and school officials have refused to comment on any of the details of the shooting or incidents that led up to it.

12:30 p.m.

The head of the school district in Reno, Nevada where a campus officer shot a knife-wielding high school student is praising the quick response that she says helped avert what could have been a much more dangerous situation.

The 14-year-old boy remained in critical condition Thursday at a Reno hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was shot in an outdoor courtyard at Hug High School on Wednesday after Reno police say he was threatening other students and refused orders to drop the knife.

Washoe County School Superintendent Traci Davis told reporters Thursday that if school police hadn't acted so swiftly, she truly believes "the outcome could have been much worse."