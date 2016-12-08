The Latest: Speaker's office says time is up on energy bill
WASHINGTON — The Latest on a last-minute rush to approve bills as Congress ends it legislative work for the year (all times EST):
9:30 a.m.
A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan says efforts to approve the first major energy bill in nearly a decade have run out of time.
Spokeswoman AshLee Strong says in a statement that House and Senate conferees "were not able to come to agreement on various outstanding issues in time for the House to consider a conference report."
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska disputed Strong's statement, saying, "The reality is that the House is attempting to run us out of time in order to prevent this bill from moving forward."
Murkowski chairs the Senate energy panel She's urging lawmakers in both chambers to keep working on the bill, which would speed exports of liquefied natural gas, reform funding for fighting forest fires and promote land and water conservation, among other provisions.
