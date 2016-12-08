The Latest: Speaker's office says time is up on energy bill

WASHINGTON — The Latest on a last-minute rush to approve bills as Congress ends it legislative work for the year (all times EST):

___

9:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan says efforts to approve the first major energy bill in nearly a decade have run out of time.

Spokeswoman AshLee Strong says in a statement that House and Senate conferees "were not able to come to agreement on various outstanding issues in time for the House to consider a conference report."

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska disputed Strong's statement, saying, "The reality is that the House is attempting to run us out of time in order to prevent this bill from moving forward."