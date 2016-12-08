The Latest: UPS: Slain NY truck driver was seasonal employee

ITHACA, N.Y. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a UPS driver outside a Wal-Mart store in upstate New York (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

UPS says a company truck driver who was shot and killed outside a Wal-Mart store in upstate New York was a seasonal employee who had stopped to get something to eat.

Susan Rosenberg, a spokeswoman for Atlanta-based package delivery company, says the driver was about four weeks into his second stint as a seasonal driver when he was slain early Thursday morning in the parking lot of a 24-hour superstore in Ithaca.

Rosenberg says the driver was taking a break on his overnight shift to get something to eat at the store when he was shot. She says he was driving a tractor-trailer that hauls packages between processing hubs, not one of the company's familiar brown delivery trucks.

Police say the man who shot the 52-year-old driver surrendered later Thursday morning.

The driver's name hasn't been released.

___

11:32 a.m.

Police say a man suspected of killing a UPS driver in a New York Wal-Mart parking lot is in custody after a standoff.

Officials say the fatal shooting occurred at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday outside an Ithaca store. Police say the victim was a 52-year-old man.

While investigating the shooting, police spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle seen fleeing. Officers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver didn't stop until reaching a driveway at a home in Dryden.

Authorities say the suspect exited the vehicle, fired a shot at police and ran into the house, believed to be his own.