UN Syria envoy expects to meet with Trump team
The U.N. envoy for Syria says he expects to meet with someone President-elect Donald Trump's team in the coming days.
Staffan de Mistura made his remarks on his way to brief the Security Council on the situation in Syria.
"The plan is to meet some people around the team of President Trump," de Mistura told reporters, without offering more details.
It was unclear if any action would result from de Mistura's briefing after Russia and China vetoed a resolution earlier this year calling for a 7-day truce in the Syrian city of Aleppo. It was the sixth time Russia used its veto to block action on Syria.