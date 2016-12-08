Wife on video: '5,000 per cent sure' she wanted husband dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Millions have seen the video of Dalia Dippolito telling an undercover police officer she was "5,000 per cent sure" about hiring him to kill her husband.

At her retrial on Thursday, six Florida jurors who said they never saw the video watched Dippolito tell Boynton Beach Detective Widy Jean that she would pay him $7,000 to kill Michael Dippolito in a staged robbery at their home. The police recording shows her describing her husband's routine and details of their home security system.