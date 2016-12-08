Wife on video: '5,000 per cent sure' she wanted husband dead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Millions have seen the video of Dalia Dippolito telling an undercover police officer she was "5,000
At her retrial on Thursday, six Florida jurors who said they never saw the video watched Dippolito tell Boynton Beach Detective Widy Jean that she would pay him $7,000 to kill Michael Dippolito in a staged robbery at their home. The police recording shows her describing her husband's routine and details of their home security system.
The 2009 video was played on a "Cops" television special and news shows and is still popular on YouTube. The 34-year-old Dippolito has testified that she was only acting the part in hopes of getting her own reality TV show.