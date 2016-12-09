4 bodies found in burning car in suburban Houston

HOUSTON — Authorities are investigating the deaths of four people whose bodies were found in suburban Houston in a car that had been set on fire.

Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland says firefighters in the Houston suburb of Channelview discovered two bodies in the trunk after responding to a call about a car fire Friday morning.

Investigators were called and they discovered two more bodies in the backseat.

Gilliland says the victims have not identified only as two black males and two black females. A cause of death has not yet been determined.