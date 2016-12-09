Bomb blasts kill 10 in northeast Nigeria; Boko Haram blamed

YOLA, Nigeria — Police say two explosions have ripped through a market in northeast Nigeria's Madagali town, and a survivor says they killed at least 10 people.

Boko Haram Islamic extremists are blamed for the attack Friday morning on the edge of the group's Sambisa Forest stronghold, which Nigeria's military has been bombing ahead of ground assaults.

Since the military has dislodged the extremists from towns and villages this year, the insurgents have been attacking soft targets.

Survivor Ahmadu Gulak says the two explosions struck simultaneously at opposite ends of the market selling grains and vegetables. He says he counted at least 10 bodies and many wounded people being ferried to a nearby hospital by ambulance.