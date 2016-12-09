Bosnia to answer thousands of questions for EU candidacy

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — European Union Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn is delivering to Bosnian authorities thousands of questions about the country's economy, politics, judiciary and bureaucracy that need to be answered satisfactorily in order for the country to be granted EU candidate status next year.

Bosnia expressed the desire to join the Union 16 years ago but fulfilled the conditions for applying only last year after it committed itself to extensive economic and social reforms. Now it has six months to answer 3,242 questions mostly concerning its policy, the state of democracy and the judiciary before it is granted candidate status by Brussels.