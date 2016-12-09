British journalist says detained in Kenya without charge

NAIROBI, Kenya — A British journalist for The Times of London newspaper says he is being detained at a Nairobi airport without explanation or charge after entering Kenya.

"Just been arrested at the airport on orders of security services," Jerome Starkey tweeted Friday morning after his arrest Thursday.

Rono Burnei, the deputy police chief in charge of all Kenyan airports, says Starkey is being held over immigration issues but declines to give details.

Starkey said in a statement that immigration officials at the airport told him security agencies had put a "block" on his passport.