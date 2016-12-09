Greece ferry strike hits island supplies

ATHENS, Greece — Ferry workers in Greece have extended a nationwide strike into the weekend, hitting supplies to the country's islands.

The Pan-Hellenic Seamen's Federation, or PNO, on Friday extended a weeklong strike until early Sunday in protest at new tax regulations for ferry workers as well as other measures imposed under Greece's international bailout commitments.

The extension follows a general strike in Greece on Thursday against austerity measures.

The ferry workers' protest has disrupted supplies to the Greek islands and also hurt farmers on the island of Crete and elsewhere who are unable to get their produce to the mainland.