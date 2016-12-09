Hamm-Bruecher, 'Grand Dame' of Germany's FDP, dies at 95

BERLIN — Hildegard Hamm-Bruecher, the "Grand Dame" of the pro-business Free Democratic Party and its failed candidate for German president in 1994, has died. She was 95.

The FDP in Bavaria announced the death Friday without providing further details.

Hamm-Bruecher entered politics with the FDP in Bavaria in 1948, and served as a member of federal parliament from 1976 until her retirement in 1990.

She was put forward as the FDP's candidate for president in 1994, but lost on the third ballot to Roman Herzog, the candidate of then-Chancellor Helmut Kohl's Christian Democrats.