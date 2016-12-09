Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin recount

MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge is set to consider halting Wisconsin's presidential recount.

Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by more than 22,000 votes in the state. Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein requested the recount to determine if election machines were hacked.

Two pro-Trump groups, the Great America PAC and the Stop Hillary PAC, filed a federal lawsuit Dec. 1, the day the recount began, seeking to stop the process. Judge James Peterson has scheduled a hearing Friday in Madison.

Wisconsin's recount was more than 82 per cent complete as of Wednesday. So far Clinton has gained 61 votes.