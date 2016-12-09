News / World

Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin recount

Michigan residents walk towards the Michigan State Supreme Court for a rally to speak out against the courts decision to shut down Michigan's recount on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 in Lansing. Michigan's recount of presidential votes is over after a judge lifted an order that forced a statewide review of millions of ballots. The recount lasted three days in more than 20 of the state's 83 counties. (Samantha Madar /Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)

MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge is set to consider halting Wisconsin's presidential recount.

Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by more than 22,000 votes in the state. Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein requested the recount to determine if election machines were hacked.

Two pro-Trump groups, the Great America PAC and the Stop Hillary PAC, filed a federal lawsuit Dec. 1, the day the recount began, seeking to stop the process. Judge James Peterson has scheduled a hearing Friday in Madison.

Wisconsin's recount was more than 82 per cent complete as of Wednesday. So far Clinton has gained 61 votes.

Stein wants recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania, too. A federal judge in Michigan has halted that state's recount. A federal judge in Pennsylvania will hold a hearing Friday on whether that recount can begin.

