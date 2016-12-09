Kenyan army says 4 al-Shabab extremists killed in firefight

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan army spokesman says soldiers on patrol have killed four extremists suspected of being members of the al-Qaida-linked Somali group al-Shabab.

Lt. Col. Paul Njuguna says other extremists escaped Friday's firefight in the Hulugho area of eastern Kenya.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution after Kenya sent troops to Somalia to fight the group in late 2011.

Al-Shabab has carried out more than 100 attacks in Kenya since 2011, including the 2013 Westgate Mall attack in which 67 people died and the 2015 attack on Garissa University in which 148 people, mostly students, died.