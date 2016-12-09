Lynch to visit mosque amid spike in anti-Muslim hate crimes

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Loretta Lynch is visiting a mosque in Virginia next week amid a sharp increase in hate crimes targeting Muslims.

Lynch is scheduled to visit the All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center in Sterling on Monday morning.

She'll travel to New York City the following day for a discussion with gay, lesbian and transgender youth at Harvey Milk High School and to visit the Stonewall Inn and Stonewall National Monument.

FBI statistics released last month show reported hate crimes against Muslims rose by 67 per cent in 2015 to their highest number since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

There were 257 reported incidents of anti-Muslim bias in 2015, compared to 154 the year before.