Man gets 19-45 years in Michigan's 'Baby Kate' disappearance

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A northern Michigan man convicted of second-degree murder in the disappearance of his 4-month-old daughter has been sentenced to 19 to 45 years in prison.

Sean Phillips learned his punishment on Friday. A jury in October found him guilty of killing Katherine Phillips, known as "Baby Kate." The girl disappeared five years ago in the Ludington area about 80 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, but her body has never been found.

Prosecutors said Phillips had a turbulent relationship with Kate's mother and didn't want the baby.

Phillips did not testify during the trial. His lawyer has said that there isn't proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Kate was killed