Mexican girl gets TV, trip offers after viral party invite

MEXICO CITY — A rural Mexican girl whose 15th birthday party invitation went viral is being showered with offers of a TV show, free airplane tickets and hotel stays.

Rubi Ibarra got an offer to appear on the soap opera "The Rose of Guadalupe." And a cumbia group issued a song in her honour Friday.

The governor of the State of Mexico has offered her a free vacation at the state's tourist spot, Valle de Bravo.

Millions responded after the girl's father taped an invitation for "everybody" to come to her coming of age party in northern Mexico.