Norwegian Refugee Council staffer detained in South Sudan

COPENHAGEN — The Norwegian Refugee Council says one of its staffers in South Sudan has been detained by the East African country's National Security Service.

NRC spokeswoman Tuva Bognes says security officials came to the NRC offices in the capital, Juba, on Thursday and a male employee "was asked to come along."

She didn't identify the employee and said more details would be made available Friday.

Bognes says "we have, unfortunately, no information as to why he is being held."

She tells The Associated Press that NRC staffers have not yet been able to meet with their colleague.