Prince Andrew to press: End false stories about daughters

LONDON — Britain's Prince Andrew is asking the media to cease "speculation and innuendo" about his daughters, and denies he's feuding with elder brother Prince Charles.

Andrew, the third of Queen Elizabeth II's four children, released a strongly worded statement Friday slamming recent newspaper stories "that have no basis in fact."

He rebuts allegations that he has asked for royal titles to be bestowed on any future husbands of his daughters, 28-year-old Princess Beatrice and 26-year-old Princess Eugenie.

And he says "there is no truth to the story" of a split with Charles over his daughters' role in the royal family.