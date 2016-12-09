Prosecutors to play confession in church shooting trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Prosecutors in South Carolina say they plan to play Dylann Roof's recorded confession during his federal death penalty trial in the Charleston church shootings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson says he plans to play the confession for jurors Friday as the trial enters a third day.

Roof is on trial on 33 federal counts, including hate crimes, in the shootings at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church last June. Prosecutors say Roof shot and killed nine black parishioners during Bible study there because he wanted to start a race war.