The Latest: Investigation finds 'unprecedented' cheating

LONDON — The Latest on the Russian doping report (all times local):

___

12:05 p.m.

A World Anti-Doping Agency investigation says Russia, backed by the government, corrupted the 2012 London Olympics on an "unprecedented scale."

Releasing a new report into systematic Russian doping, investigator Richard McLaren says "this corruption involved the on-going use of prohibited substances, washout testing and false reporting."

No Russian athlete tested positive for a prohibited substance at the London Games as the country collected 24 gold, 26 silver and 32 bronze medals.

But McLaren says "the Russian Olympic team corrupted the London Games on an unprecedented scale, the extent of which will probably never be fully established. This corruption involved the ongoing use of prohibited substances, washout testing and false reporting."

According to McLaren, "the ministry of sport was working to discipline athletes in advance of the London Games into taking the cocktail of steroids ... in order to beat the detection thresholds at the London lab."

___

11:25 a.m.

A new report into systematic Russian doping has found that more than 1,000 Russian athletes from summer and winter sports were involved in or benefited from an organized conspiracy over a four-year period.

World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren released the second part of his report into allegations of state-sponsored doping, particularly involving the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The findings confirmed and expanded on much of the evidence contained in the Canadian law professor's first report issued in July.

Among the new specifics, the report found evidence of tampering of doping samples involving 12 Russian medallists in Sochi. The number includes athletes who won four gold medals. The names were not given.

___

10:55 a.m.

Pole vault great Yelena Isinbayeva says she will oppose blanket bans of Russian athletes after being named the head of the suspended Russian anti-doping agency's new supervisory board.

Isinbayeva was appointed chair of the 10-person board, which also includes a senior Russian Sports Ministry official, on Wednesday without consultation with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Isinbayeva, who missed this year's Olympics when the Russian track and field team was banned, says "of course it's in my interests not to allow the situation which I ended up in, so that our athletes from our country are treated the same as everyone else."

The agency was suspended last year over coverup allegations and requires WADA certification to start carrying out doping tests again.

___

10 a.m.

The Olympic world is bracing for more evidence of systematic Russian doping.

World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren is releasing his latest report on Friday into allegations of state-sponsored cheating and coverups in Russia.

The report is expected to focus on evidence of a doping conspiracy centred on the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, including details of the manipulation of doping samples.

McLaren's first report, issued in July, led WADA to call for Russia's exclusion from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The IOC rejected the call, instead allowing international sports federations to decide which Russian athletes could compete.