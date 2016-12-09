News / World

The Latest: Benefit concert set to help Oakland fire victims

John Gaut, left, with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, leads a group in prayer near the site of a warehouse fire Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The fire that killed over two dozen people during a dance party at an Oakland warehouse grew rapidly and was raging by the time people on the second floor of the building detected it, trapping them upstairs, investigators said. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on an Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people(all times local):

9:45 a.m.

A benefit concert is scheduled for Wednesday to raise money for victims in the Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hdt8ol ) Alt-rock favourites Primus, ambient-music act Tycho and indie-pop champ Tune-Yards are among the acts set to perform at Oakland United: A Benefit Supporting Oakland Fire Relief.

The newspaper says the Dec. 14 benefit concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland also features Boots Riley (The Coup), Dan Deacon, Geographer, Hieroglyphics, Rogue Wave and Thao Nguyen.

Proceeds go to the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts Oakland Fire Relief Fund, which has reportedly already collected more than $550,000. Chelsea Handler, Lena Dunham, NFL personnel and tech companies have all donated to the fund.

The fire broke out at a dance party last Friday night.

