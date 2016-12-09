The Latest: Benefit concert set to help Oakland fire victims
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on an Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people(all times local):
9:45 a.m.
A benefit concert is scheduled for Wednesday to raise money for victims in the Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people.
The newspaper says the Dec. 14 benefit concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland also features Boots Riley (The Coup), Dan Deacon, Geographer, Hieroglyphics, Rogue Wave and Thao Nguyen.
Proceeds go to the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts Oakland Fire Relief Fund, which has reportedly already collected more than $550,000. Chelsea Handler, Lena Dunham, NFL personnel and tech companies have all donated to the fund.
The fire broke out at a dance party last Friday night.