The Latest: Ceremony honouring slain Tacoma officer

TACOMA, Wash. — The Latest on the memorial service for a slain Tacoma officer (all times local):

1:26 p.m.

Thousands of uniformed officers and others have gathered to honour a Tacoma police officer who was fatally shot last month.

The memorial service for Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez is underway Friday afternoon.

The News Tribune reports that a pipe band led a funeral procession of law enforcement and fire vehicles from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, past the Tacoma police headquarters and into the Tacoma Dome. The flag draped casket was then carried into the stadium.

The 45-year-old officer, who joined the Tacoma Police Department in 1999, was shot and killed Nov. 30 while responding to a domestic dispute. The suspected gunman was killed by a sheriff's marksman, ending an 11-hour standoff.

8:51 a.m.

