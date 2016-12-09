News / World

The Latest: Ceremony honouring slain Tacoma officer

TACOMA, Wash. — The Latest on the memorial service for a slain Tacoma officer (all times local):

1:26 p.m.

Thousands of uniformed officers and others have gathered to honour a Tacoma police officer who was fatally shot last month.

The memorial service for Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez is underway Friday afternoon.

The News Tribune reports that a pipe band led a funeral procession of law enforcement and fire vehicles from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, past the Tacoma police headquarters and into the Tacoma Dome. The flag draped casket was then carried into the stadium.

The 45-year-old officer, who joined the Tacoma Police Department in 1999, was shot and killed Nov. 30 while responding to a domestic dispute. The suspected gunman was killed by a sheriff's marksman, ending an 11-hour standoff.

8:51 a.m.

Thousands are expected at a memorial service to honour a Tacoma police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute.

The memorial service for Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez is to begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the Tacoma Dome.

The News Tribune says a procession of law enforcement and fire vehicles will make its way from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, past the Tacoma police headquarters before heading to the Tacoma Dome.

The 45-year-old officer, who joined the Tacoma Police Department in 1999, was shot and killed Nov. 30 while responding to a domestic dispute. The suspected gunman was killed by a sheriff's marksman, ending an 11-hour standoff.

Gutierrez's sister in a previous statement called him a hero who loved his job and said he ran toward danger when others ran away. Antoinette Gutierrez also thanked law enforcement officers and the community for the outpouring of love.

