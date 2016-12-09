The Latest: Teen used metal stick to kill counsellor

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a worker killed at a Utah ranch for troubled teens (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Charging documents show a teenager accused of killing a counsellor at a southern Utah ranch for troubled teens hit the man 10 times with a metal stick after "losing his mind" because of his addiction to pills.

Investigators say 17-year-old Clay Brewer from Arizona said he woke up Tuesday morning feeling "heartless" and overcome by his drug addiction which sent him to the ranch for help. He said the night before he tried to kill himself by drinking bleach amid feelings that his parents didn't love him.

Police say he was outside at a camp fire the next morning when he attacked 61-year-old Jimmy Woolsey. He is also accused of attacking another worker, who survived.

Brewer said he had liked Woolsey and never attacked someone like that before.

Brewer was charged Friday with aggravated murder.

___

11:35 a.m.

Prosecutors are charging a teenager with aggravated murder in a fatal attack on a worker at a southern Utah ranch for troubled teens.

Garfield County attorneys filed charges Friday in the death of 61-year-old Jimmy Woolsey.

Police say he was attacked from behind with a weapon after he came to check on a group of teens sitting around a campfire.

Police say the 17-year-old Clay Brewer from Arizona also assaulted a second worker and stole her car before he was arrested by deputies on their way to the Turn-About Ranch, about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Prosecutors charged Brewer as an adult under Utah laws that allow juveniles accused in serious cases to be charged directly as adults.