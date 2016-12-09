Top Greek court to rule on Turkish servicemen

ATHENS, Greece — The Greek Supreme Court will consider a request by Turkey to extradite eight military servicemen who fled to Greece by helicopter after a failed military coup in July.

The high profile case was referred to the country's highest court Friday, upon the request of a state prosecutor. No date has been set for the hearing.

In three separate rulings, lower courts approved the extradition of three officers but rejected the request for the other five.

All eight servicemen deny participating in the coup attempt and an alleged plot to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They flew to a Greek border town from neighbouring Turkey.