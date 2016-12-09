Utah day care, parents settle toddler's bean bag chair death
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah day care
A careful review of surveillance footage of the Sept. 8 incident confirmed the initial belief by police that the worker didn't realize Leonardo Sanchez, almost 2, was under the bean bag when she sat down, said West Jordan Police Sgt. Joe Monson. Salt Lake County prosecutors reviewed the evidence and determined no charges were warranted, he said.
"It was just a very tragic accident," Monson said.
State regulators, though, found three rules violations while reviewing the footage of that day that has put the
Inspectors will make unannounced monthly inspections of the
The
Terms of the monetary settlement finalized this week between the dead boy's parents and the West Jordan Child Center were not disclosed by attorneys, but both sides concur it was a tragic accident and nothing intentional.
"They are a good outfit," said attorney Jessica Andrew, representing the parents. "This wasn't a case of somebody malicious or somebody super sloppy."
She said the parents hold no ill will toward the worker, and hope to communicate that sentiment to her at some point.
"They're doing as well as you can imagine," Andrew said. "This is everybody's worst nightmare."
Greg Sanders, the
"They have been and continue to be distraught about what happened," Sanders said.