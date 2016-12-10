Advocates call Alabama execution an 'avoidable disaster'

ATMORE, Ala. — Defenders of a condemned inmate in Alabama are calling his execution an "avoidable disaster." For 13 minutes after he was sedated to avoid an unconstitutionally painful death, Ronald Bert Smith Jr. was seen coughing, gasping and moving.

Smith's legal team says these movements Thursday night show "he was not anesthetized at any point during the agonizingly long procedure."

Alabama's Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn disputes that Smith was in pain after being injected with midazolam, a sedative some states are using now that pharmaceutical companies are refusing to make other drugs available for executions.