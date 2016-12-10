Bolivia defence minister calls Colombia plane crash 'murder'

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia's defence minister says a plane crash that killed 71 people in Colombia was "murder" because the pilot only had the exact amount of fuel needed for the flight in violation of civil aviation principles.

The Bolivia-based LaMia airline flight was carrying a Brazilian soccer team to the Copa Sudamericana tournament's finals when it crashed outside Medellin on Nov. 28. Six people survived.

In a recording, the pilot is heard radioing to the control tower that he is out of fuel. Investigations continue, but authorities say he ignored international rules on fuel reserves.