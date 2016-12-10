Burundi recalls Belgium ambassador amid tensions

BUJUMBURA, Burundi — Burundi's foreign minister says the country's ambassador to Belgium has been told to return home amid diplomatic tensions related to political violence in the central African nation.

Alain Aime Nyamitwe told The Associated Press on Saturday that Burundi's embassy in Brussels remains open despite the recalling of Ambassador Jeremie Banigwaninzigo.

Nyamitwe says relations with former colonizer Belgium "are not really good. We have called our ambassador to assess relations between the two countries."

Burundi's government has persistently accused Belgium of backing the exiles who opposed President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision last year to seek a third term. Hundreds of people have been killed in political tensions since then.