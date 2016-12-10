Greek ferry workers end 9-day strike

ATHENS, Greece — Greek ferry workers have ended a nine-day strike, saying they did not wish to disrupt the holiday season, but promised to resume action if the government did not back off tax hikes for ferry workers.

Yiannis Halas, general secretary of the Pan-Hellenic Seamen's Federation, said Saturday the strike was suspended even though, in his words, "none of our issues has been resolved."

Merchant Marine Minister Panayiotis Kouroumblis, speaking in a TV interview, said: "Finally, reason has prevailed, after several days of talks,"