Guam war reparations waiting on president's signature

HAGATNA, Guam — Legislation that includes reparations for Guam residents who experienced atrocities during World War II is waiting on President Barack Obama's signature.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2hdemO2) the 2017 National Defence Authorization Act that passed in Washington, D.C., on Thursday includes reparations for rape, forced labour and other harmful acts by Japanese occupiers.

U.S. military members and federal employees in Guam pay income taxes that go to the territory. Any funds beyond $70 million annually would pay reparations.

The office of Guam Delegate Madeleine Bordallo said the plan is to work with Gov. Eddie Calvo to request appropriations from the Trump Administration.