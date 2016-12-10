Gunmen kill counterterrorism police officer in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police say gunmen have shot and killed a counterterrorism police officer and wounded his young son in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Senior police officer Tahir Khan says Riazul Islam was returning home with the son Saturday evening after prayers in a suburban mosque when gunmen fired several shots and escaped on a motorcycle.

Khan said the officer died on the way to the hospital while his son remains in critical condition.

Islam had survived two bomb attacks in the past three years, one of which severely wounded him.