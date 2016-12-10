Indonesian police evacuate neighbourhood after bomb found

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian police said they evacuated a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the capital on Saturday after discovering a bomb in a raid on suspected Islamic militants who were planning to attack the presidential palace.

National Police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said people living within a 300-meter (yard) radius of the boarding house that was raided were evacuated. Police explosive experts were at the scene.

He said two men and one woman were arrested. The bomb was encased in a rice cooker.

Amar said the three who were arrested are suspected to be part of a militant network linked to a bomb-making lab raided last month in West Java province.

Those arrested last month planned to bomb targets in Jakarta, the capital, including the parliament and the Myanmar Embassy.

Umar Surya Fana, the police chief of Bekasi, a Jakarta satellite city where the evacuated neighbourhood is located, said two of the suspects were arrested shortly after leaving the boarding house where they stored the bomb. A third was arrested in the boarding house.