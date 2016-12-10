Islamic State militants re-enter Syria's historic Palmyra

BEIRUT — Syrian activists say the Islamic State group has re-entered the historic city of Palmyra in central Syria, nine months after they were expelled by Syrian and Russian forces in a highly publicized campaign.

The activist-run Palmyra Coordination Collective reports Saturday that the militants seized the city's military warehouse and its northern and western neighbourhoods after taking several government positions, oil fields, and strategic hilltops in the surrounding countryside in a lightning three-day campaign.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the militants reached the city's Tadmor Hospital and its strategically located wheat silos.