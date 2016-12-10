Mexican drug cartel leader's son arrested in western state

MEXICO CITY — Mexican police have arrested the son of a drug cartel leader who was extradited to the United States.

Federal Police say via their official Twitter account that the man was arrested Friday in the western state of Jalisco along with four others on suspicion of drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder.

His full name is not given, but a police official confirmed Saturday that it was Alfredo Beltran Guzman. The official was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Beltran Guzman's father is Alfredo Beltran Leyva, a former leader of the Beltran Leyva cartel who in February pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in Washington.