Migrant shoots at Greek policeman, flees, kills himself
ATHENS, Greece — A Greek police source says a migrant stopped for a routine check by a police patrol shot at and slightly wounded a policeman and then fatally shot himself.
The source, speaking under condition of anonymity because the case is still under investigation, said the man was stopped by a motorcycle patrol in central Athens Saturday morning.
When the officers asked for his papers, the migrant drew a gun and fired, wounding an officer in the shoulder. He fled and was found minutes later, dead from a head wound.
The source says police believe the wound was self-inflicted, but they have declined to say whether officers had returned fire.