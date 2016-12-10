Migrant shoots at Greek policeman, flees, kills himself

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek police source says a migrant stopped for a routine check by a police patrol shot at and slightly wounded a policeman and then fatally shot himself.

The source, speaking under condition of anonymity because the case is still under investigation, said the man was stopped by a motorcycle patrol in central Athens Saturday morning.

When the officers asked for his papers, the migrant drew a gun and fired, wounding an officer in the shoulder. He fled and was found minutes later, dead from a head wound.